Ervin C. WESTPHAL
Age 82, of White Bear Lake Passed away November 4, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Evonne and brother, William. Survived by children, James (Michele), John (Jan) and Michelle (Duane) Garner; grandchildren, James, Jr. and Heidi Westphal and Evan Garner; brother, Lloyd (Patricia); nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A celebration of Ervin's life will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 11:30 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Visitation one hour prior to the service. The service will also be livestreamed on Ervin's obituary page at www.bradshawfuneral.com. Interment Fairview Cemetery. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
