Ervin Martin GOLSON Obituary
Of Beldenville, WI March 12, 1927 — May 6, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Martin and Alma (Westerdahl); brother, Charles; and sister, Lorriene. Survived by nephew, Bob; and nieces, Anne & Nancy. Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star; Army of Occupation Medal; Combat Infantry Badge; United Nations Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation; and Purple Heart recipient. Memorial service Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at Our Savior Lutheran Church N6450 530th St., Beldenville, WI 54003. Interment Our Savior Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 9, 2019
