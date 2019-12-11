Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Balsam Lake
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Balsam Lake
Erwin B. WEEKS Jr. Obituary
Age 90 of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, died on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy; parents, Erwin & Edith; a brother, Alan. He is survived by his brother, Ronald; a sister, Lorraine Bromhal; a brother, Les (Rae); a sister, Vivian (Gary) Westgard; children, Jeffery (Kathy), Linda Johnson and Charles (Kathy); 6 step children. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Balsam Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. www.williamsonwhite.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019
