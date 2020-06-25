Estella M. (Zepeda) ROJAS
Passed away peacefully in her St. Paul home on June 20, 2020 at the age of 82. Born in Knox City, TX to Prospero & Aurielia (Zambrano) Zepeda. Preceded in death by devoted husband, Antonio "Tony" Rojas; brothers, Manuel, Martin, Reynaldo & Richard; sisters, Aurora (Lola) Rios & Mary Morquecho (TX). Survived by daughter, Alicia Zepeda-Cervantes (Emilano); son, Israel Zepeda; grand daughter, Carissa Ontiveros; sister, Julia Jimenez; and many nieces & nephews. Visitation from 11AM-2PM, Saturday, June 27 at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 S. Robert St; WSP. 651-457-6200





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
