Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH
3878 Highland Avenue
WBL, MN
Estelle A. FEFFER Obituary
Age 83 Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away on July 23rd, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Edward, grandson Bricyn Pletsch, sister Jennie and brother Harry. Survived by loving family; sons Tony (Kim), Darryl (Laurie), Barry (Michelle); daughters Lana (Todd) Rains, Paula Pletsch; grandchildren Tanya, Lianna, Amber, Kyle, Chelsie, Brittany, Alexia, Tiffany, Madicyn, Austin, and Farrah; and great-grand-children. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday July 30th 11 AM, at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3878 Highland Avenue, WBL. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. (651)-429-6172 www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
