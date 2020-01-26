Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
488 Humboldt Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
488 Humboldt Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
Age 89, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully January 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; and son, Steve. She is survived by her children, Jerry, Ralph (Ida), Stephanie (Dan), Robin, Bill (Pamela), Bob, Bonnie (Troy) Mork and Keith; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends. Funeral Service Thursday, January 30 at 11:00 AM at SIMPLE TRADITIONS by BRADSHAW – HUMBOLDT (488 Humboldt Avenue) with visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
