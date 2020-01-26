|
|
Age 89, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully January 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; and son, Steve. She is survived by her children, Jerry, Ralph (Ida), Stephanie (Dan), Robin, Bill (Pamela), Bob, Bonnie (Troy) Mork and Keith; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends. Funeral Service Thursday, January 30 at 11:00 AM at SIMPLE TRADITIONS by BRADSHAW – HUMBOLDT (488 Humboldt Avenue) with visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020