Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Estelle CZECH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelle R. CZECH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Estelle R. CZECH Obituary
Age 84 Of Maplewood Preceded in death by husband, Edward. Survived by children, Edward Jr. (Cindy), Rita Snelson, Stephen Sr. (Pam), Janice, Richard Sr., Mary (Dale Gustafson); 20 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Joan Carpenter; brother, John Bush. Mass of Christian Burial Monday (April 29, 2019) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now