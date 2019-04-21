|
Age 84 Of Maplewood Preceded in death by husband, Edward. Survived by children, Edward Jr. (Cindy), Rita Snelson, Stephen Sr. (Pam), Janice, Richard Sr., Mary (Dale Gustafson); 20 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Joan Carpenter; brother, John Bush. Mass of Christian Burial Monday (April 29, 2019) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019