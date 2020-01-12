|
Age 89 of Hastings, MN Passed away peacefully Jan. 11 , 2019 Born March 29, 1930 in New Ulm, MN, Esther was the last surviving sibling of 15. She loved to cook, crochet, and spend time with her family. Preceded in death by her daughters, Mary and Rebecca; son, Darwin; grandson, Roger; sons-in-law, Jim and Terry; and 14 siblings. She is survived by her children, Deborah, Randy, Ronnie, Terri, Roger, Tina, Tom, and Patti; grandchildren, Brody, Sarah (Steve), Tonya, Jared, and Trever; and great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Stella, and Darcy. Private family services.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020