Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther FUHR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther FUHR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther FUHR Obituary
Safe in the Arms of Jesus Age 91, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Loving wife of Lyle Fuhr for 69 years; beloved sister of Dee and Char; wonderful aunt to her nieces and nephews; great friend to countless people; and an inspiration for her great faith in God. Funeral Service Friday, February 28th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Funeral Home 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul. Private interment Union Cemetery. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -