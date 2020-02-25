|
|
Safe in the Arms of Jesus Age 91, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Loving wife of Lyle Fuhr for 69 years; beloved sister of Dee and Char; wonderful aunt to her nieces and nephews; great friend to countless people; and an inspiration for her great faith in God. Funeral Service Friday, February 28th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Funeral Home 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul. Private interment Union Cemetery. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 25, 2020