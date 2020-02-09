Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
Ebenezer Ridges Chapel
Esther Hilda Pearl (Wegener) EYBERG

Esther Hilda Pearl (Wegener) EYBERG Obituary
Age 97, of Burnsville, MN Died on February 2, 2020 Preceded in death by son, John Mark; and husband, Stanley Edward. Survived by sons Chris, Jeff, Jim and David; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grand children; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister Barbara Hellman of Albert Lea, MN; brothers Albert Wegener of Lake Charles, LA, John Wegener of Zwolle, LA; and sister-in-law Joan Wallace of Lewiston, ID. Esther was a devoted wife whose husband was an ordained Lutheran pastor. They served parishes in Walnut Grove, MN Luverne, MN, Estherville IA and Belle Vista, AR. Family Memorial Service Saturday, March 28, Ebenezer Ridges Chapel. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
