Esther Irene (Hamre) TRETSVEN

Esther Irene (Hamre) TRETSVEN Obituary
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 15th, 2019 at the age of 96. Her nickname on the tennis court was Rambo. Off the court, she was a selfless and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She dedicated her life to her family. The gift she gave her children is priceless; a happy, safe, secure and loving environment to grow up in. Who needed to play the lottery when we all won the biggest lottery of them all by getting her as a mother. Her quick wit and willingness to listen will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by husband Wesley. She is survived by 4 sons, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Also, survived by daughter-in-law Shelly who Esther absolutely adored. The family is privately celebrating her life.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
