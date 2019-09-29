|
|
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 15th, 2019 at the age of 96. Her nickname on the tennis court was Rambo. Off the court, she was a selfless and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She dedicated her life to her family. The gift she gave her children is priceless; a happy, safe, secure and loving environment to grow up in. Who needed to play the lottery when we all won the biggest lottery of them all by getting her as a mother. Her quick wit and willingness to listen will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by husband Wesley. She is survived by 4 sons, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Also, survived by daughter-in-law Shelly who Esther absolutely adored. The family is privately celebrating her life.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019