Age 94, died May 7, 2019 at hospice care of natural causes. Preceded in death by parents, Karl and Emma Erickson; John, husband of 67 years; siblings, Laura Arndt, Ruth Davidson, Wilma Lehman, Fred Erickson; brothers, Walter Peterson, Stanley Arndt, Walter Davidson, George Lehman; and sister-in-law, Ruth Lueck. Survived by sons, John (Kathy) Asmus, David Asmus; daughters, Cheryl (Bob) Aguiar & Lindsey Asmus; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Born in a horse-drawn sleigh in Moose Lake, Minnesota in December 1924, Esther lived a wonderful life. She was a home maker and loving mother and grandmother. She was very talented and artistic. Her quilts were all hand stitched and designed by her. She took up the lost art of Rosemaling one day and her eye for color and style left many treasured pieces. She could sit down to the piano and accordion and though she could not read a note, play anything she had ever heard like she had been practicing for weeks. She had the most loving heart you will ever find and a wonderful sense of humor. Visitation Friday, May 24 from 4pm to 8pm, at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Prayer service 6pm, followed by a luncheon. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019