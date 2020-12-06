Age 91, of Hastings Died peacefully on December 3, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Patricia Davies & Elizabeth Wiegrefe; seven siblings; & by her grandson, Bryan Thompson. Survived by her loving spouse of seventy-one years, Del; two sisters, Ann Hansen & Marlys Myers; children, Dan (Mary) Thue, Dave Thue, Diane (Steve) Rother & Lori (Tim) Thompson; sons-in-law, John Davies & Jerry Wiegrefe; thirteen grandchildren & sixteen great grandchildren, all of whom have wonderful memories of how giving and unselfish she was; & by many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Private family services will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Hastings. Interment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings at a later date. A Celebration of Esther's Life for family and friends will be held at a future date when restrictions allow. Please continue to watch the funeral home's website for updated information. Esther's family would like to especially thank the staff at Park Ridge, United Hospital & Mayo Clinic for their love & care they provided to Esther & her family. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
