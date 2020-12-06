1/
Esther L. (Overgaard) THUE
Age 91, of Hastings Died peacefully on December 3, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Patricia Davies & Elizabeth Wiegrefe; seven siblings; & by her grandson, Bryan Thompson. Survived by her loving spouse of seventy-one years, Del; two sisters, Ann Hansen & Marlys Myers; children, Dan (Mary) Thue, Dave Thue, Diane (Steve) Rother & Lori (Tim) Thompson; sons-in-law, John Davies & Jerry Wiegrefe; thirteen grandchildren & sixteen great grandchildren, all of whom have wonderful memories of how giving and unselfish she was; & by many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Private family services will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Hastings. Interment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings at a later date. A Celebration of Esther's Life for family and friends will be held at a future date when restrictions allow. Please continue to watch the funeral home's website for updated information. Esther's family would like to especially thank the staff at Park Ridge, United Hospital & Mayo Clinic for their love & care they provided to Esther & her family. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
