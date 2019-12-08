Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Esther LOPEZ
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roseville Memorial Chapel
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Agnes
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of St. Agnes
Esther LOPEZ


1923 - 2019
Esther LOPEZ Obituary
Age 96, of Lauderdale Passed away peacefully on December 5th, 2019. Preceded by husband, Antonio; sons, Tonio and Matt; and 6 siblings. Survived by children: Thomas (Marilyn), Phillip (Roxanne), Laurie Lopez, Marietta (Doug) Stonestrom, Cathie (Clay) Welch, Mike (Kathy), James (Becky); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; 7 sisters; many nieces and nephews, cousins, other loving family and many friends. Esther was a loving mother and her life was focused on children and family. She raised 9 kids of her own as well as many of her grandkids. She was a foster mother and babysitter for most of the kids in Lauderdale. Visitation 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11th at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12th at Church of St. Agnes, 535 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul with Visitation one hour prior at the church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
