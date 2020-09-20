1/1
Esther Lorraine ANDERSEN
Age 95, of River Falls Died Wed., 9/16/20 at WellHaven Assisted Living. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Mon., 9/21/20 at 11AM at St. Bridget's Catholic Church (211 E. Division St.) in River Falls, WI with visitation at 10:30AM. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. Guests will be asked to follow all CDC guidelines for gathering including social distancing and face masks. Bakken-Young River Falls 715-425-8788 www.bakken-young.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
10:30 AM
St. Bridget's Catholic Church
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bridget's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bakken Young Funeral Home
805 East Division Street
River Falls, WI 54022
715-425-8788
