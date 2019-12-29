|
(83) of South St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 with three generations of family at her side. She was born on July 2, 1936 in Milbank, SD, the third child of Herman and Alma (Loeschke) Schweer. Esther was a 1954 graduate of Milbank High School. She received her RN degree from St. Francis School of Nursing in Breckenridge MN in 1957. On August 5, 1957, Esther married Edward Steltz who she met roller-skating in Milbank. They made their early homes in Mankato, MN and Kansas City, Missouri, before settling in South St. Paul where they lived for over 50 years. Together with Edward, she raised their family while working as a nurse. Esther had a forty-year nursing career including work at Riverview, Divine Redeemer, and United Hospitals. She was a gourmet cook and was always looking for new recipes to try with family and friends. She enjoyed golf, downhill skiing, reading and travel and had many adventures. Esther was a fierce and determined person with strong convictions and a deep faith. She was an ardent friend and a passionate and compassionate caregiver who put the needs of her family before her own. Esther is survived by her children Lynda, Jeffrey (Maureen), and John Steltz, grandchildren Daniel (Hillery) Steltz, Peter (Kimberly) Stelahue, Paul (Anjeanette) Steltz, Christopher (Kirsten Ward) Pellegrino, and Julia Pellegrino, and great-grandson, Phelan Steltz. She is also survived by her brother, Donald Schweer of Milbank and her sisters Dorothy Schweer (Boise, ID) and Evelyn Powell (Chamberlain, SD). She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edward, her parents, brothers Ervin and Laverne Schweer, sisters-in-law Carol, Mildred, and Kathy Schweer, and brothers-in-law Arthur Powell and Dick Cerino. A funeral will be held 12 Noon, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2075 70th St. E., IGH where she was a faithful member for more than 50 years. Visitation is two hours prior to service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019