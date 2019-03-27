|
Age 96 of St. Croix Valley Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019. Esther was preceded in death by parents, William and Helen Herzfeld; sister, Viola Horrisberger; and brothers, Ervin, William and Harry Herzfeld. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Robert; children, Barbara (William) Rasmussen, John Mordick, and David (Maureen) Mordick; special nephew, Gary Horrisberger and his daughter, Heather (Daris) Lawrenz; sister-in-law, Betty Herzfeld; grand-daughter, Kärn (Michael) Winberg; grandson, Phoenix Mordick; and great grandson Liam Winberg. Funeral service is to be held Friday, March 29, at 11AM at ST. LUCAS COMMUNTIY CHURCH, 1195 Manning Ave N, Lake Elmo, with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to St. Lucas Community Church. Esther loved flowers, extensive traveling with her husband and longtime friends, and playing cards with a large group of friends. She also took a passion in baking cookies and bars which earned her the name Grandma Cookie. She was a lifetime member of St. Lucas Community Church and a proud member and past president of the Lake Elmo VFW Women's Auxiliary.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019