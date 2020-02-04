Home

Esther Mae PARTCH

Age 85 Formerly of Hibbing/Newport Passed away on February 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sons, Marty and Richard; daughter, Patricia Schneider. Esther is survived by her children, Ken (Rose), Steve (Pen), David (Cindy) and Tom; 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life 11 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Newport Lutheran Church, 900 15th St, Newport, MN 55055 with visitation beginning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to, Newport Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 4, 2020
