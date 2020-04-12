Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther SHIVERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther (Hovda) SHIVERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther (Hovda) SHIVERS Obituary
Of Roseville, MN Passed away on April 5, 2020. Survived by children Mark (Jan) Shivers, John (Paula) Shivers and Deborah (Kevin) VonRiedel; stepchildren Bill (Karen) Grames, Peter (Sally) Grames, Ian Grames and Katy (Rob) Class; also 17 grandkids and 2 great-grandkids. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Arbor at EagleCrest in Roseville for their loving care over the last 5 yrs! A memorial gathering will be scheduled on a future date to be determined. Memorials preferred to the as a tribute in Esther's name. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -