Of Roseville, MN Passed away on April 5, 2020. Survived by children Mark (Jan) Shivers, John (Paula) Shivers and Deborah (Kevin) VonRiedel; stepchildren Bill (Karen) Grames, Peter (Sally) Grames, Ian Grames and Katy (Rob) Class; also 17 grandkids and 2 great-grandkids. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Arbor at EagleCrest in Roseville for their loving care over the last 5 yrs! A memorial gathering will be scheduled on a future date to be determined. Memorials preferred to the as a tribute in Esther's name. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020