Mother, Sister, Jokester, Friend, and Grandma "G" to many. "Ester" was born in Manila in 1935 and peacefully passed away the morning of April 22, 2020 in Rockville, Maryland. Predeceased by her beloved husband "Babe" and survived by her siblings Ferry, Gregorio, and Sol; her children Leo, Alex, Sonia, and Bobby (Steve); her six grandchildren; and Olive. She served as an elementary school teacher in the Philippines before immigrating to the U.S. in 1969 where she eventually married and served the City of Saint Paul for more than 30 years. She valiantly battled MDS for several years but eventually succumbed to complications. Ester was known for her kindness, humor, and love of family especially her devoted son Bobby. The family will be holding private graveside services at this time. A public gathering will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store