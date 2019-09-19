Home

Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel
5125 West Broadway
Crystal, MN 55429
(763) 533-8643
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
1697 Lafond Ave
St. Paul, MN
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
1934 - 2019
Etaferaw BUSHERO Obituary
Age 85 Passed away peacefully on September 16th, 2019 at her home. Etaferaw was born to her father Bushero Shishero and her mother Ada on September 18th, 1934 in Ethiopia. Etaferaw was married to Ersa Adada, who preceded her in death in 2001. Etaferaw loved to read The Bible and lived her whole life accordingly. Etaferaw is survived by her 8 children, Yitbarek, Selamawit, Gedion, Dilnesaw, Zinaye, Anose, Hossaena and Anduna; 13 grandchildren, daughers and sons-in-law and her many nephews and nieces. Visitation 4-6 PM, Thursday, Sept. 19 at Zion Lutheran Church, 1697 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Funeral service 10 AM, Saturday, Sept 21 at Zion Lutheran Church, 1697 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Interment Glen Haven Cemetery, Crystal, MN. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Remember
