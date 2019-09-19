|
Age 85 Passed away peacefully on September 16th, 2019 at her home. Etaferaw was born to her father Bushero Shishero and her mother Ada on September 18th, 1934 in Ethiopia. Etaferaw was married to Ersa Adada, who preceded her in death in 2001. Etaferaw loved to read The Bible and lived her whole life accordingly. Etaferaw is survived by her 8 children, Yitbarek, Selamawit, Gedion, Dilnesaw, Zinaye, Anose, Hossaena and Anduna; 13 grandchildren, daughers and sons-in-law and her many nephews and nieces. Visitation 4-6 PM, Thursday, Sept. 19 at Zion Lutheran Church, 1697 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Funeral service 10 AM, Saturday, Sept 21 at Zion Lutheran Church, 1697 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Interment Glen Haven Cemetery, Crystal, MN. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 19, 2019