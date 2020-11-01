Born October 7, 1933; passed away October 27, 2020 at the age of 87. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas Jones; and mother, Amy France. Survived by sons, Jerry Jones, Kenneth Jones & Thomas Jones; grandchildren, Christopher & Matthew Jones; sisters, Shirley (Bill) Woischke & Evelyn Vassar; and many nieces, nephews & friends. Funeral Service 11AM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Pt., Eagan. Visitation 1-hr. prior to the service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-454-9488