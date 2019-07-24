Home

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Resources
nee Peterson Age 96, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully July 20, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Paul; parents, Waldo and Hazel; brother, Warren (Patti); niece, Heather Zeimet; and brother-in-law, Tom Zeimet. Survived by sister, Janet Zeimet; nephew, Mick (Debbie) Peterson; niece, Pam Peterson; nephew, Mark (Brenda) Zeimet; cousins and other family. "Sis" was the best sister in the world, and she will be dearly missed. Memorial visitation 3-6 PM Sunday, July 28 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 24, 2019
