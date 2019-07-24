|
nee Peterson Age 96, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully July 20, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Paul; parents, Waldo and Hazel; brother, Warren (Patti); niece, Heather Zeimet; and brother-in-law, Tom Zeimet. Survived by sister, Janet Zeimet; nephew, Mick (Debbie) Peterson; niece, Pam Peterson; nephew, Mark (Brenda) Zeimet; cousins and other family. "Sis" was the best sister in the world, and she will be dearly missed. Memorial visitation 3-6 PM Sunday, July 28 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 24, 2019