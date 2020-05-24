Went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and to her husband Jim on April 8, 2020, Mesa Arizona, due to complications from COVID19. She was "Nana" to so many - kind, selfless, giving and greeted everyone with her beautiful smile. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Wonderful wife of 63 years to James E. Peters, who preceded her in death on Dec 7, 2015. Together they raised four loving daughters, LuAnn McArdell (Mike), Lani Grone (Scott), Lori Ribar (Brad) and Lynn Meadows; eleven grand children and nineteen great-grand children. Services are pending. www.mariposagardens.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.