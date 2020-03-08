|
Of Lilydale Age 100 (we rounded up), passed away on March 3, 2020. Born July 8, 1920 to Henry and Minna Moline. Ethel grew up in Lafayette, MN and graduated from New Ulm High School in 1939. On June 16, 1943 she married Woodrow Lund. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Alden (Jack) Moline. She is survived by nephew Kevin (Cindy) Moline; nieces Becky (Steve) Briggs, Caren Grotberg, Dana (Stan) Connell, Jennifer (Mark) Lund Jorgens; nephews Bill (Annie) Lund, Jim (Janey) Youngblom, Bob (Cindy) Youngblom, Don (Inger) Youngblom, Rich (Kay) Youngblom, John (Diana) Lund, Rolf (Lisa) Lund, Victor Lund, Eric (Danae) Lund, Nathan Lund; sisters-in-law Shirley (Virgil) Youngblom, Ardis Lund, Mary Lund; and missed by her many friends. Services will be held at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 South Robert Street, West St. Paul, Tuesday, March 10 at 11am with visitation one hour prior to service. Private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020