Age 91 of Farmington Died peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. Preceded in death by husbands, Jerome Trevis, Earl Gardner; son, Jack Trevis; parents, Hugo and Dolly Mueller; siblings, George, Hugo, Laura, Helen, Margaret, Delphia. Survived by children, Judie Cerar (Rod), Joel Trevis (JoAnn), Jane White (Ed), Cathy Mohlis (Bob), Chris Walch (Tom), Bernadette Doyle (Don), Mark Trevis (Ann), Tony Trevis (Cindy), Jennifer Kidd (Charles); daughter-in-law, Sue Trevis; many grand and great-grand children. Memorial Service Friday, January 24 at Christ Church, 12925 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Apple Valley. Visitation 11-12PM, service at noon, lunch to follow. Private interment in Tucson, AZ.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020