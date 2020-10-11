Age 96 Passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lilydale Senior Living. She was born in 1924 to Mae and Dr. Kano Ikeda. Ethel was a lifelong resident of St. Paul. She was preceded in death by her brother, Alden; sister-in-law, Licia. She is survived by her nephews, John (Sandy), Steve (Cindy) and Alden Jr., plus many grand nephews and nieces. Ethel was known for her quick wit and high spirits. She graduated from Derham Hall and Macalester College ('46). She worked as head of medical records at St. Lukes Hospital for many years. She enjoyed bowling, golf, world travel and attending U of M football games. Ethel was loved by family and friends, and will be missed. A special thank you to staff at Lilydale Senior Living and the Allina Hospice Care staff. A private interment was held last week. Memorials are preferred to the Dr. Kano and Mae Ikeda Scholarship, Macalester College. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com