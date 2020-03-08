|
Sunrise May 29, 1930 Sunset February 26, 2020 Etta was an RN for over 40 years in the metro area, also a prominent member of the Chancel Choir at St. James AME Church in St. Paul. Preceded in death by her loving husband Claude L. Ponds, sister Helen Pittman and brother Willie Wallace Sr. Survived by loving daughters Michelle (Bob) Murphy, Claudia Zeno and Joyce Brown, son Michael Ponds, her sister Katie McKamie, and a host of family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. James AME Church, 624 W Central West Saint Paul MN 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020