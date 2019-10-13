|
Age 74, of West St. Paul Passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Harry & Rose. Survived by loving wife, Patricia; children, Kelly and Mike (Michelle); grandson, Kristopher; bonus granddaughters, Erihn & Addison Black; brother, Richard (Janice); many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A special thank you to Allina Hospice, especially Tianna, for their exceptional care. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1:30 PM, Assembly Area #3.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019