Born on June 14th, 1951, passed away from complications from MS on June 12th, 2020, two days before his 69th birthday. Eugene grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, and attended St. Agnes High School, St. Thomas University, and later, the U of M, receiving a degree in Physical Therapy. At a church retreat through the Newman Center in 1979, he met his other half, Suzie (nee Kasper). They were married in 1981, and spent 39 years together. Gene was a voracious runner and completed six marathons in his life. Gene never let his MS diagnosis define him, but instead proved to the world, as an avid cribbage player, that it's not about the cards that you're dealt, but the way that you play them. Preceded in death by his beloved family members; parents Lyle and Marge Glass; brothers Jack and Lyle Jr., "Louie"; and nephews John and Rob. Survived by his wife, Suzanne; daughters, Elena and Meridith; siblings, Peggy, Bob (Jean), Terri McQuillan (Frank), Mary Kay Quade (Doug); and sisters-in-law, Theresa Glass, Linda Glass, and Meg Kasper. Gene will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members and friends. An outdoor visitation will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, June 19th at St. Rose of Lima in Roseville, MN, with an indoor Mass to follow at 1:00PM. Social distancing will be strictly observed, and masks will be available on site. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National MS Society or The Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 17, 2020.