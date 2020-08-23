Age 67 Passed on the morning of August 8, 2020 His family comes from the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the Navajo Nation. For the last 26 years he has been a resident of Saint Paul, Minnesota. He was our father, grandfather, sibling, loved one and helper to all. Gene was selfless and always gave his time to those in need. He advocated for Indian health care, legal needs and education. He was a 1973 Wounded Knee Veteran. A traditional man of prayer, ceremonial dancer/singer across nations. He loved reading, writing, drawing, and playing guitar. His humor, enthusiasm & love of life was infectious to all around him. He would want our thoughts, prayers, sorrow and tears to turn to celebration and funny stories so please honor him in this way. Preceded in death by father, Eugene Allen Begay Sr.; mother, Bernice Begay; grandmother, Lucille Begay; grandfather, Bahe Begay; brother, Daniel Begay; uncle, Duane Begay; aunt, Loretta Begay; cousins, Loann Begay & newborn, & Minogiizhik, & brother in law Roger Ricci. Survived by longtime companion, Denise Steiner; sons, Jesse Begay (Hanna Dahl), Wyatt Begay (Kaya Begay) & their mother & high school sweetheart, Martha Lippitt; siblings, Cathy Begay, Lynnell Begay, John Begay, Paula Hauge, Latisha Begay & Josie Begay; many nieces and nephews; and newborn grandson Brighton Hart Begay (Wyatt and Kaya). Please send memorials to: Second Harvest Heartland North, 7101 Winnetka Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55428.









