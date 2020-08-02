1/1
Eugene "Pnuts" BELL
Age 96 Of Bayport Preceded in death by wife, Patricia nee Allenson; brothers, Leroy, George, Lester, Lyle; sisters, Rosemary, Carol, Donna. Survived by daughters, Nancy Bell (Ron), Kristine Jelberg; grandchildren, Ryan Bell, Molly Jelberg; 3 great-grandchildren, Greyson, Rykker and Kailah. Mass of Christian Burial, 11AM, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at ST MICHAELS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 611 3rd St S, Stillwater, MN. Interment St Michaels Cemetery, Bayport. Reception to follow at the Bayport Legion. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
