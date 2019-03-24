Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene VOGL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene C. "Gene" VOGL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene C. "Gene" VOGL Obituary
Passed away March 18, 2019, surrounded with love by his family. Survived by wife, Linda; children, Vanessa (Andy), Patrick, and Andrew (Sarah); grandchildren, Carter, Harvey, and Emmet; siblings, Fran (Don) Dunfee, Julie (Jim) Andersen, and Philip Vogl; and so many other caring friends and relatives. Preceded in death by parents, Francis and Armine. Loved the great outdoors, music, and his family. He will be missed dearly. A luncheon in his honor will be held Monday, April 22, at 11AM, at Ideal Hall, 1494 N. Dale St. in Saint Paul. Memorials to your favorite nature center or animal shelter.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.