|
|
Passed away March 18, 2019, surrounded with love by his family. Survived by wife, Linda; children, Vanessa (Andy), Patrick, and Andrew (Sarah); grandchildren, Carter, Harvey, and Emmet; siblings, Fran (Don) Dunfee, Julie (Jim) Andersen, and Philip Vogl; and so many other caring friends and relatives. Preceded in death by parents, Francis and Armine. Loved the great outdoors, music, and his family. He will be missed dearly. A luncheon in his honor will be held Monday, April 22, at 11AM, at Ideal Hall, 1494 N. Dale St. in Saint Paul. Memorials to your favorite nature center or animal shelter.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019