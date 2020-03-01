Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Cerenity Chapel
1900 Webber
White Bear Lake, MN
Age 91 of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away peacefully February 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Eugene Sr. and Gilla, wives Marjorie and Donna, son Michael, brother Mike. Survived by children Steven (Lynn), Susan (Duane Chavie), Mark (Pam), Nancy (Jim Kill) and daughter- in-law Paula. Step children Debby (Jim Dellis) and Lyle Pendy, 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Proud man of many things, but proudest of his family. Celebration of Life Saturday, March 7th Cerenity Chapel, 1900 Webber, White Bear Lake 10 to 12:30.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
