Passed away on May 28, 2020 at the age of 92. Preceded in death by his darling wife of almost 50 years, Patricia (Kelly), sisters Margaret (Lande), Katherine (Schulte) and Delores (Vanderah). Survived by children Judy (Stephen) Daly, John (Heather) Daugherty and grand daughter Ellie Daugherty. A native of St. Paul, Gene attended St. Agnes High School and later enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Italy during WWII. After his enlistment he attended St. Johns University, Collegeville, MN and graduated in 1954. Gene had a career at Northern States Power where he met Patricia Kelly. They married in 1955 and together raised two children. Gene was an avid tennis player, loved refinishing old wood furniture and in retirement enjoyed traveling to Vermont and Palm Beach. Gene's faith was important to him and he served as a Eucharistic Minister at United Hospital. Gene was endearing to family and friends, with an infectious smile and firm handshake. Special thanks to the kind and caring nurses and aids in the Arbor at Carondelet Village. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery. 651-698-0796