Age 69, of East Bethel Passed away on May 8th, 2019 Preceded in death by mother Eunice and step father William Sletten, brother Robert, and niece Mia. Forever missed by wife Diane, faithful canine companion Benelli, sisters in law Beatrice (Larry) Westerberg, Jonelle (Tony) Langer, Michelle (Mike) Wallace, brother in law Marvin (Pam) Brisk and many nieces, nephew and cousins. Eugene was a Vietnam Veteran who received a purple heart and other recognitions in the Army and the Minnesota National Guard. Starting in 1973 Eugene began a long career with Toro and retired in 2016. With his love of being in the water Eugene did commercial diving for many years. Other enjoyments in his life, Eugene taught scuba diving, explored known wrecks and searched for others uncharted in Lake Superior and would dive the coast of Florida. During the winter months he would play underwater hockey with a team of his friends. When he was on land he would hunt for pheasants, ducks, and the trophy deer. On May 28th, 2019 at 12 noon Eugene will be laid to rest at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls Minnesota. Immediately following will be a Celebration of Life for Eugene at the Little Falls VFW.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019