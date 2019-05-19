Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery
Little Falls, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Little Falls VFW
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene DENBESTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Earl DENBESTE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene Earl DENBESTE Obituary
Age 69, of East Bethel Passed away on May 8th, 2019 Preceded in death by mother Eunice and step father William Sletten, brother Robert, and niece Mia. Forever missed by wife Diane, faithful canine companion Benelli, sisters in law Beatrice (Larry) Westerberg, Jonelle (Tony) Langer, Michelle (Mike) Wallace, brother in law Marvin (Pam) Brisk and many nieces, nephew and cousins. Eugene was a Vietnam Veteran who received a purple heart and other recognitions in the Army and the Minnesota National Guard. Starting in 1973 Eugene began a long career with Toro and retired in 2016. With his love of being in the water Eugene did commercial diving for many years. Other enjoyments in his life, Eugene taught scuba diving, explored known wrecks and searched for others uncharted in Lake Superior and would dive the coast of Florida. During the winter months he would play underwater hockey with a team of his friends. When he was on land he would hunt for pheasants, ducks, and the trophy deer. On May 28th, 2019 at 12 noon Eugene will be laid to rest at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls Minnesota. Immediately following will be a Celebration of Life for Eugene at the Little Falls VFW.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.