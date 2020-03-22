|
|
Age 96 Born Sept. 24, 1923 to Frank Bell and Francis M. Claussen. Preceded in death by wife, Patricia, nee Allenson; brothers, Leroy, George, Lester, Lyle; sisters, Rosemary, Carol, Donna. Survived by daughters, Nancy Bell (Ron), Kristine Jelberg; grandchildren, Ryan Bell, Molly Jelberg; 3 great-grandchildren, Greyson, Rykker and Kailah. Eugene grew up in Bayport and during high school worked at Carlson Grocery Store and delivered papers. He enlisted in the Army/Air Force and was stationed in Italy and went through mechanic school. When he returned he worked at Andersen Windows for 41 years and was active in the Bayport Legion for 73 years, drum and bugle corp and Commander and was also a member of the VFW. He was a member of the Bayport Fire Department and volunteered at the Senior Center in Bayport. He met his wife, Patricia, in 1954 and was married on September 17, 1955. He was a joker, a prankster, and loved gardening and golfing with his retired Andersen Window men. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Lakeview Hospice and Home Care Takers. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020