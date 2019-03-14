Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Northeast Chapel
2901 Johnson Street NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-6828
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
900 Stillwater Rd.
Mahtomedi, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Andrew's Lutheran Church
900 Stillwater Rd
Mahtomedi., MN
View Map
Eugene "Gene" ERMISCH

Eugene "Gene" ERMISCH Obituary
Age 80 of Woodbury Formerly of Mpls. and Lake Elmo Passed away March 12, 2019. A teacher for 30 years with Minneapolis School District. Preceded in death by mother, Evelyn and brother, Jon. Survived by wife of 53 years, Dianne; daughters, Carlin (Mike) Rose and Dahn (Chris) Schmitt; grandchildren, Cody and Dillon Rose, Sidney Schmitt; siblings, Beverley Lloyd, Carl (Barb) and Marlene Bergevin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society. Memorial Service 10:30am, Monday, March 18 with visitation starting 1 hour prior at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 14, 2019
