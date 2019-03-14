|
|
Age 80 of Woodbury Formerly of Mpls. and Lake Elmo Passed away March 12, 2019. A teacher for 30 years with Minneapolis School District. Preceded in death by mother, Evelyn and brother, Jon. Survived by wife of 53 years, Dianne; daughters, Carlin (Mike) Rose and Dahn (Chris) Schmitt; grandchildren, Cody and Dillon Rose, Sidney Schmitt; siblings, Beverley Lloyd, Carl (Barb) and Marlene Bergevin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society. Memorial Service 10:30am, Monday, March 18 with visitation starting 1 hour prior at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 14, 2019