August 6, 1934 — July 27, 2020 Uff Da! "Gene", "Rover Boy", "Godfather" and most affectionately "Uncle Gene" passed away peacefully in his favorite place on earth, Ocean City, MD. surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by parents Eugene L. and Loretta A., brother Dick Morrill, brother-in-law Bob Guidera and nephew Patrick. He is survived by sister Kay Guidera and sister-in-law Pat Morrill; nieces and nephews Maureen, Sean R. (Amy) and Tricia Morrill and Matt and Sean P. Guidera; great-nephews and niece Leo, Ike, Arnie and Saraphina; extended family, numerous Godchildren and so many important life-long friends that were truly considered family! Uncle Gene was born and raised in Minneapolis, attended Cretin High School, Saint Paul Seminary, and received his Masters of Fine Arts from Catholic University. He started his career establishing and running a well-known drama department at Saint John's College High School in Wash. DC, over time becoming Executive Assistant to the principal and later Dean of Students. He left Saint John's to join the drama faculty at Gallaudet University before spending the rest of his career at the National Labor College's George Meany Center. After "retirement" in 1996, he continued to travel the world teaching leaders of transportation and the trade unions. He enjoyed his final years of life into retirement enjoying his winters in Green Valley, AZ and summers in Ocean City, MD chasing the good weather! Uncle Gene was very involved in the Wash. DC Theater community. He guest directed plays at Catholic University, was executive director and board member of the OlneyTheater, and was a judge and eventual chair for the Helen Hayes Theater Awards. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award at Catholic University and was the first inductee into the St. John's College High School Theater Hall of Fame. At the inaugural celebration of the SJC Hall of Fame, he was honored with the unveiling of the Gene Morrill Black Box Theater! This gesture expresses the importance of the St. John's community in his life and the lifelong relationships that sprouted from those years. When asked, and also not asked, Uncle Gene acted with love as a minister, financial advisor, teacher, loan officer, director, mentor and friend. His love for children, poker, the ocean and the Minnesota Vikings was only outdone by his love for friends, family and chocolate ice cream. He will be remembered for his stubbornness, humor, intelligence and generosity. He can be honored by following the selfless example he set for all of us. An outdoor service was held in DC earlier. To watch that, go to https://tinyurl.com/gmorrill
. Per his wishes, a Memorial Mass will be held on Sat. Oct. 17th at 11:00 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Mpls. (formerly Resurrection Church, where he grew up). Burial to follow at 12:30 PM at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mpls. Everyone is welcome to attend wherever they are comfortable. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Cretin High School, the St. Paul Seminary or to your favorite charity
. Also, please wear masks. Due to Covid-19 we, regretfully, will not be gathering after the cemetery.