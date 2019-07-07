|
Age 82 Long time resident of St. Paul, MN Passed away June 29, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his children at United Hospital after a long battle with COPD. Preceded by his only son Timothy Leo, sister Pam, parents Gabrielle & Leo. Survived by his 3 daughters Kelly Jeanie, Jillian McClure, Stacey (Tony) Greeley, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, brother Ron, and sister Joan. Dad was a long time employee at EM. He enjoyed motorcycles, car racing and his PBR. Party will be July 20, 2019 12:00-4:00 American Legion Post 39, 2867 7th Ave. E., North St. Paul, MN 55109. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to COPD Foundation. A special thank you to his good friend Mike Hurley. "The only preaching I want to hear is Hallelujah brother let's drink"! "If anybody that wants to kick my ashes around have at it." "If any of my old girlfriends want some for a special occasion let them have some."
Published in Pioneer Press from July 7 to July 17, 2019