Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vanelli's By the Lake
55 Lake St. S
Forest Lake, MN
Eugene Francis "Frank" SLATER

Eugene Francis "Frank" SLATER Obituary
Age 85, of Forest Lake, Minnesota and Port St. Joe, Florida Passed away in his home on March 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patti; children, David Slater (Amanda Stocke), Carrie Slater Duffy (Patrick Duffy); brother, Dick Slater; sister, Julie Terrell; grandchildren, Mike and Megan Slater and Alex Duffy; nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many friends. The Celebration of Life will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Vanelli's By the Lake, 55 Lake St. S., Forest Lake. Memorials may be given to Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020
