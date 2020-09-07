1/1
Eugene H. SCHWANKER
was born February 6, 1925 and passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. He graduated from Monroe HS and served aboard the USS California during WWII. He was an active member of the Garnet Lodge 166 in WBL and a clown with the Shriners. He had a full and wonderful life. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Evelyn Schwanker, wife Marilyn and daughter Susan Serrano. Survived by daughter Sally (Patrick) Gibbons, son Rick (Robyn) Schwanker, son-in-law Julian Serrano, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 7, 2020.
