Age 74 of Maplewood Passed away January 9, 2020 Preceded by son Scott and 2 brothers. Surviving are his wife Laura, daughters: Tami (James) Woidyla, Traci (Eric) Lange; 9 grandchildren; 5 siblings: Bob (Chris) Husnick, Mike Husnick, Star Peterson, Cindy Ramsey, and Pat (Joyce) Husnick along with several nieces and nephews. Memorial service 1 PM Wednesday, January 15th at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, St Paul; with visitation one hour prior beginning at Noon. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020