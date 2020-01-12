Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Eugene "Geno" HUSNICK Obituary
Age 74 of Maplewood Passed away January 9, 2020 Preceded by son Scott and 2 brothers. Surviving are his wife Laura, daughters: Tami (James) Woidyla, Traci (Eric) Lange; 9 grandchildren; 5 siblings: Bob (Chris) Husnick, Mike Husnick, Star Peterson, Cindy Ramsey, and Pat (Joyce) Husnick along with several nieces and nephews. Memorial service 1 PM Wednesday, January 15th at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, St Paul; with visitation one hour prior beginning at Noon. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
