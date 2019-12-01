|
|
Age 98 of Rosemount Born May 15, 1921 in Castle Rock Township, passed away Nov. 19, 2019. Gene grew up in Hampton and Farmington and he met his wife of 73 years, Helyn, at the Gopher Ordinance Works. He served as the Village Clerk of unincorporated Rosemount for 21 years and was its Mayor in 1972. Gene retired after 43 years with Honeywell. He is preceded in death by his wife, Helyn and daughter, Nancy. Gene will be dearly missed by his daughters Susan (Don) Hansen, Paula (Dean) Crissinger and Cynthia Liggett; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Gene was dedicated in service to God, family, friends, community and country. Memorial service, 11:00 AM, December 7, 2019 with visitation one hour before at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Apple Valley. Gene will be laid to rest at Rosemount Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers are asked to the Rosemount Cemetery where he volunteered for over 22 years. Henry W. Anderson (952)432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019