Age 85, of Windham, NH Died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA. Gene was born in St. Paul, MN on March 11, 1934, a son of the late Willard J. and Leona M. (Welter) Pierre. Gene was a graduate of Cretin High School, and later from St. Thomas College, both in St. Paul, MN. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose E. (Woods) Pierre of Windham, four children, Terry Curtin and her husband Ted of Needham, MA, Mark Pierre and his wife Sharon of Lynn, MA, Dennis Pierre and his wife Talli of Maple Valley, WA, and David Pierre and his wife Cyndi of Rogers, AR, 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four siblings, Rev. Kenneth Pierre, Eileen Zimmerman, Ronald Pierre and James Pierre. He was predeceased by his son, Thomas Pierre. www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 27, 2019