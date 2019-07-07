|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Age 85, of Roseville, on July 4, 2019. Preceded by sister, Patricia Mankowski. Survived by wife, Laura; children, John (Karen), Daniel (Lynn), Kathleen (Thomas) Goad, Michael (Sue), David (Lori), Joseph (Mary Kay), Patricia (John) Wong, Thomas (Melissa); 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and siblings, Janet Ristine, Betty Jeans, Wally (Jo) & Jim (Joanne). Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, July 10 at THE CHURCH OF ST. JEROME, 380 E. Roselawn Ave., Maplewood. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9-11 AM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Jerome's or the . MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019