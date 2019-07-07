Pioneer Press Obituaries
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. JEROME
380 E. Roselawn Ave.
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. JEROME
380 E. Roselawn Ave.
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Eugene J. "Gene" WOEHRLE

Eugene J. "Gene" WOEHRLE Obituary
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Age 85, of Roseville, on July 4, 2019. Preceded by sister, Patricia Mankowski. Survived by wife, Laura; children, John (Karen), Daniel (Lynn), Kathleen (Thomas) Goad, Michael (Sue), David (Lori), Joseph (Mary Kay), Patricia (John) Wong, Thomas (Melissa); 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and siblings, Janet Ristine, Betty Jeans, Wally (Jo) & Jim (Joanne). Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, July 10 at THE CHURCH OF ST. JEROME, 380 E. Roselawn Ave., Maplewood. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9-11 AM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Jerome's or the . MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
