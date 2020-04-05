|
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather Age 94, of St. Paul, passed away on March 26, 2020. "Gene" was a World War II Veteran and had been active in the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Shirley; siblings, Gerald, Stanley, Anita Baldwin and Rosemary Fangel. Survived by loving family: wife, Patricia (Bray); children, Mary Gail (Michael) Burns, Eugene Jr. (Therese); grandchildren, Sean (Mollie) Kane, Anne (Ryan) Seaton, John (Katelyn), Andrew, Sarah and Michael Capistrant; great-grand children, Samantha and William Kane, Broden and Hadley Seaton. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis the Funeral Mass and the burial will be planned for a future date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020