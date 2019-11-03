Home

Eugene "Gene" JOHNSON

Of Mahtomedi, MN Nov. 30, 1928 – Oct. 30, 2019 (Age 90) Survived by beloved wife of 65 years Mary "Marilou" (McMahon); son Paul Johnson; daughter Susan (Tom) Snell; grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday (11/7/2019) 11AM at ST. ANDREW'S VILLAGE, 240 East Ave, Mahtomedi, MN, with visitation starting at 10AM. Luncheon to follow. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks for the loving care and support of St. Croix Hospice and St. Andrew's Village. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
