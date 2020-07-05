1/1
Dr. Eugene L. "Gene" SKOK
Age 85, of North Oaks Passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. Survived by wife of 59 years, Elizabeth "Betty;" children, Eileen (Greg) Soler, Barb (Jim) Zimniewicz, Stephen Skok; daughter-in-law, Sara Skok; grandchildren, Sophie, Max, Charlie, Emme, Liam; sister, Elinor Rothfork; and nieces, nephews, and a community of dear friends. Preceded in death by son, Michael Skok; grandchildren, Riley and Samuel Soler. Gene was a proud 1953 graduate of Cretin High School. He was a leader in the asphalt and paving profession, a civil engineer and former faculty member at the University of Minnesota and St. Paul College. He was secretary/treasurer of AAPT for 45 years, and a longtime active member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. He was a humble man who loved his family and time at the lake. In consideration of the community's health, a private family visitation will be Monday, July 6 at Bradshaw White Bear. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 7 at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Maplewood. Wearing of masks will be required. Please know that Gene's family is grateful for your support from afar, and that a recorded video of the Funeral Mass will be available on Gene's obituary page at www.bradshawfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Cards and condolences may be mailed to Gene Skok c/o Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Dr, White Bear MN, 55127. 651-407-8300





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
