Age 85, of North Oaks Passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. Survived by wife of 59 years, Elizabeth "Betty;" children, Eileen (Greg) Soler, Barb (Jim) Zimniewicz, Stephen Skok; daughter-in-law, Sara Skok; grandchildren, Sophie, Max, Charlie, Emme, Liam; sister, Elinor Rothfork; and nieces, nephews, and a community of dear friends. Preceded in death by son, Michael Skok; grandchildren, Riley and Samuel Soler. Gene was a proud 1953 graduate of Cretin High School. He was a leader in the asphalt and paving profession, a civil engineer and former faculty member at the University of Minnesota and St. Paul College. He was secretary/treasurer of AAPT for 45 years, and a longtime active member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. He was a humble man who loved his family and time at the lake. In consideration of the community's health, a private family visitation will be Monday, July 6 at Bradshaw White Bear. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 7 at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Maplewood. Wearing of masks will be required. Please know that Gene's family is grateful for your support from afar, and that a recorded video of the Funeral Mass will be available on Gene's obituary page at www.bradshawfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Cards and condolences may be mailed to Gene Skok c/o Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Dr, White Bear MN, 55127. 651-407-8300