Age 84 of Mounds View Passed away peacefully surrounded by family May 1, 2020. Survived by wife, Marilyn "Mel"; daughters, Jodi Bradshaw, Sue Nelson (Rick Shannon) and Jill (Bruce) Luikart; 6 grand children and 5 great grandchildren; 5 siblings; nieces nephews and many friends. Memorial Service to be held in the future.











